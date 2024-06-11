Dallas, Texas, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Astanza Laser, leading the aesthetics industry by providing advanced laser technology backed by a comprehensive business support system, is elated to announce its ranking of #47 on this year’s Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ list. This marks Astanza’s third year of being named on the prestigious list. “We’re incredibly honored to be recognized once again as one of the best workplaces in Texas,” said David Murrell, President of Astanza Laser. “This recognition belongs to our incredible team. Their hard work and dedication are what make Astanza such a special place to work.” The Best Workplaces in Texas™ list is highly competitive and based on employee feedback collected through a rigorous study by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Companies are assessed on how effectively they create a great employee experience that is rewarding, inclusive, and fair for all.

A Culture of Excellence at Astanza Astanza’s commitment to employee satisfaction is evident in their impressive record. In the latest survey, 100% of Astanza’s employees reported that the company is a great place to work, exceeding the U.S. average by a significant margin. Furthermore, 100% of Astanza employees also said:

Management keeps me informed about important issues and changes

Management is approachable and easy to talk with

Management is competent at running the business

Management hires people who fit in well here

Management does a good job of assigning and coordinating people

With a mission of changing lives, together, Astanza prioritizes living its core values daily, providing the best experience for both the team and clients. These core values include:

Honesty and integrity in everything we do

Have fun every day

Treat clients and team members as family

Provide excellent service and always be responsive to clients

Be curious and challenge the status quo

Astanza Advanced Laser Technology and Aesthetic Business Support

Recently celebrating its 14th year leading the aesthetic laser industry, Astanza supports professionals of vastly differing backgrounds and experience levels. Its product line includes advanced laser technology, offering the following procedures: laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, pigmentation correction, laser vascular treatments, pigmented lesion removal, and more.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza helps build and expand aesthetic businesses by providing unparalleled support alongside advanced laser technology. Our lasers are trusted by healthcare professionals, aesthetic providers, entrepreneurs, med spas, tattoo studios, correctional facilities, and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Included with every laser purchase is the Astanza Experience, an all-encompassing support system featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and a customizable Business Builder System. Astanza’s aesthetic laser technology is comprised of the Trinity, Duality Signature, EternityTSR, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, DermaBlate®, and QuadroStarPROYELLOW laser machines.

Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work™, named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services, ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.

Learn more about Astanza by visiting the website or calling (800) 364-9010. Connect with Astanza on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.