The astaxanthin market experiences robust growth owing to rising consumer awareness of its potent antioxidant properties, boosting demand in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed industries.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global astaxanthin market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2032. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of astaxanthin are slated to total US$ 2001.5 million by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Ongoing scientific research and studies are uncovering new potential applications and benefits of astaxanthin. Its role in eye health, anti-inflammatory properties, and potential applications in treating various health conditions contribute to its market expansion.

Innovations in cultivating microalgae and advancing biotechnological methods for astaxanthin production emphasize sustainability. Companies investing in eco-friendly, cost-effective production methods meet growing demands and address environmental concerns, boosting market growth.

Evolving regulatory frameworks, especially in health supplements and animal feed industries, create opportunities for astaxanthin. Compliance with quality standards and gaining approvals for various applications drive market growth by instilling consumer confidence and expanding market access for manufacturers.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Food grade astaxanthin leads the market, driven by increasing demand for natural antioxidants in supplements, functional foods, and beverages.

Natural (microalgae-based) sources, primarily Haematococcus pluvialis and related microalgae like chlorococcum and chlorella zofingiensis, dominate the astaxanthin market due to their high purity and potent antioxidant content.

The powder form dominates the astaxanthin market, offering convenience in formulation across various industries like supplements, cosmetics, and animal feed.

Astaxanthin Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Advancements in extraction methods and encapsulation technologies enhance Astaxanthin’s stability, bioavailability, and application versatility, catering to evolving consumer preferences across industries.

Efforts in educating consumers about astaxanthin’s unique benefits beyond traditional antioxidants drive its market growth, especially in the skincare and animal nutrition segments.

Collaborations between astaxanthin manufacturers and critical industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food enable enhanced product development, distribution, and market penetration strategies.

Astaxanthin’s role in improving animal health, growth, and coloration within aquaculture and livestock industries propels its demand, leading to market expansion.

Emphasis on stringent quality control measures and certifications ensures astaxanthin’s purity, potency, and safety, fostering consumer trust and sustaining market growth.

Global Astaxanthin Market: Regional Profile

North America is renowned for its robust nutraceutical and cosmetics industries and exhibits a significant share in the Astaxanthin market. The region’s health-conscious consumer base drives demand for dietary supplements and skincare products enriched with astaxanthin due to its potent antioxidant properties.

With a focus on natural and organic products, Europe is a crucial market for astaxanthin in supplements, cosmetics, and animal feed applications. Stringent regulations promoting natural ingredients in various sectors boost astaxanthin adoption, particularly in countries emphasizing sustainable practices.

Boasting thriving aquaculture industries and a large consumer base, Asia Pacific emerges as a lucrative market for astaxanthin. Countries like Japan, China, and India exhibit substantial demand for astaxanthin in aquafeed and animal nutrition due to its enhancing coloration and health in fish and shrimp, supplementing the region’s wellness and beauty markets.

Astaxanthin Market: Competitive Landscape

The astaxanthin market features a competitive landscape marked by key players striving for market dominance through product innovation and strategic initiatives.

Companies like Fuji Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Algatech, AstaReal AB, and Cyanotech Corporation hold significant market shares, leveraging their research prowess to develop high-quality astaxanthin products. Intense competition fosters collaborations, acquisitions, and product diversification strategies to expand market reach.

The focus remains on technological advancements, expanding applications, and ensuring product quality, driving a dynamic landscape where innovation and differentiation are pivotal for sustained competitiveness and leadership in the astaxanthin market. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Product Portfolio

Fenchem offers a diverse product portfolio encompassing innovative nutritional ingredients, functional additives, and customized solutions. Their range includes natural antioxidants, plant extracts, vitamins, and specialty chemicals, catering to various global industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care.

INNOBIO Limited displays a comprehensive product lineup featuring high-quality nutritional ingredients and innovative solutions. Their portfolio includes natural astaxanthin, vitamins, plant-based extracts, and nutritional oils, serving industries like dietary supplements, cosmetics, and functional food and beverages worldwide.

Koninklijke DSM N.V. presents an extensive product portfolio comprising nutritional ingredients, vitamins, and sustainable solutions. Their offerings encompass natural astaxanthin, vitamins, carotenoids, and nutritional premixes, catering to various industries, including dietary supplements, food and beverages, and personal care, focusing on quality and sustainability.

Astaxanthin Market: Key Segments

By Grade

Food Grade Cosmetic Grade Feed Grade



By Source

Natural (Microalgae-based)

Haematococcus P.

Chlorococcum

Chlorella Zofingiensis

Yeast/Fungi (Phaffia)

Schizochytrium Genus Synthetic



By Form

Liquid Powder



By Production Technology

Algal Production Chemical Synthesis Yeast Production



By Application

Aquaculture and Animal feed Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Food and Beverages Dietary Supplements



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

