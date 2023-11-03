CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announced today that Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Becky Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration, and Investor Relations, will be presenting at Baird’s 2023 Global Industrial Conference on November 7, 2023.
The Astec presentation will be available to the public via webcast from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM Central Time and can be obtained at:
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/baird71/aste/1916226
About ASTEC
Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.
Contact:
Stephen C. Anderson
Senior VP, Investor Relations
sanderson@astecindustries.com
+1 (423) 899-5898
www.astecindustries.com
