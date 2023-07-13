Solutions to Help Federal Government Agencies Simplify Data Now Available Through Carahsoft’s Contract Vehicles

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Ca. and RESTON, Va., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Astera Software, a leading provider of no-code data integration and management solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® announced a partnership today. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Astera’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s wide range of data management solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to streamline access for agencies to procure our no-code data management stack and expand our presence in the Public Sector,” said Todd Humphrey, Head of Sales at Astera. “We look forward to helping Public Sector agencies leverage our suite of unified, code-free, easy-to-learn data management solutions to bridge the data-to-insight gap.”

With Astera’s user-friendly, high-performing suite of products – Centerprise Data Integrator, ReportMiner, Data Warehouse Builder, API Management, and EDIConnect, Government agencies can unlock valuable insights from their data stores to optimize operational efficiency, increase productivity, improve resource allocation, and drive success. Astera’s robust range of scalable solutions is designed to help organizations build and automate dynamic data pipelines from source to destination. From data extraction, preparation, transformation and validation to integration and warehousing, Astera can automate the entire data journey for its users.

“With the addition of Astera to our solutions portfolio, our customers will be able to manage their data more efficiently, reduce the time and cost associated with data management, and improve overall efficiency,” said Andres Azcuna, Sales Director who leads the Astera Team at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Astera and our reseller partners to help agencies make data-driven decisions and rapidly solve critical business challenges.”

Astera’s data management solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Astera team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or Astera@Carahsoft.com.

About Astera

Astera is a data management solutions provider based in Westlake Village, California that offers solutions to radically simplify the process of building and executing data pipelines, data warehouses and manage enterprise-wide data management needs.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

