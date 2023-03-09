An increase in geriatric population and a rise in the prevalence of asthma are anticipated to drive the global asthma monitoring devices market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Asthma Monitoring Devices Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2022 and 2031. Asthma monitoring devices are advanced forms of medical devices used for monitoring various aspects of breathing in a patient with a respiratory disorder such as asthma. These devices are used for measuring different parameters such as airflow, breathing pace, and others. It also provides real-time data and information about triggers and symptoms of asthma. The information collected in these monitoring devices is then used for avoiding asthma attacks.

Rise in pollution levels and increase in the number of smokers are the key factors augmenting asthma monitoring devices market development. An increase in awareness about the advantages of using these devices is projected to drive market expansion during the forecast period. A surge in investment in research & development activities and launch of innovative products in the remote patient monitoring segment are likely to propel the market in the next few years.

Increase in demand for telemedicine solutions and rise in popularity of smart inhalers are projected to help increase revenue of the global market of asthma monitoring devices during the forecast period. Companies operating in the market are engaging in the development of connected asthma monitoring devices for remote patient monitoring and real-time data collection. This is expected to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

According to TMR report, the global market was valued at US$ 700.0 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of 2031. An increase in need for remote patient monitoring is anticipated to propel industry growth in the near future.

Key Findings of Study

A surge in Awareness about Asthma Prevalence: Increase in awareness about the importance of asthma management and monitoring devices is projected to bolster market growth. Introduction of devices capable of tracking and recording triggers and symptoms are projected to accelerate market expansion during the forecast period.

Increase in Popularity of Smart Inhalers: Integration of smart inhalers and rise in success rates are projected to boost demand for asthma monitoring devices in the near future. It is easier for healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely and accordingly diagnose them for better outcomes. Smart inhalers improve overall patient experience, and are expected to create significant business opportunities in the asthma monitoring devices market.

Key Drivers

Rise in number of patients with respiratory disorders

Increase in need for better treatment plans for patients with possibility of asthma attacks

Surge in prevalence of asthma and rise in need for effective disease management

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America dominated the global asthma monitoring devices market in 2022. This is ascribed to large patient pool in developed countries such as Canada and the U.S.

The presence of better healthcare facilities propels the demand for asthma monitoring devices in these regions. Such factors are further anticipated to aid in market expansion for North America during the forecast period

Key Players

Prominent players in the global asthma monitoring devices market are

MGC Corporation,

River City Holdings LLC,

OMRON Corporation,

GSK plc,

Respira Labs,

Nihon Kohden Corporation,

Siemens,

Koninklijke Philips,

Medtronic,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

ResMed, and Masimo

Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Device Type

Spirometers

Peak Flow Meters

Smart Inhalers

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Japan

China

India

GCC Countries

South Africa

Brazil

Mexico

