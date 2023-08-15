The growing technological advances and increased investment in research & development of new asthma treatments are expected to boost the market demand.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global asthma treatment market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 34.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for asthma treatment is expected to close at US$ 25.8 billion.

The increasing prevalence of asthma globally owing to the factors such as urbanization, environmental pollution, and lifestyle changes, drives the need for asthma treatment. Increased air pollution owing to the increase in urbanization, and industrialization is the main factor contributing to the growth of the asthma treatment market.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the asthma treatment market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global asthma treatment market report:

Mylan N.V, AstraZeneca plc., Boehringer Ingelheim, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Sanofi, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Key Market Developments

In January 2023, Lupin , a multinational pharmaceutical company based in India announced the launch of a new drug combination to manage and treat asthma among patients. The new fixed-dose triple drug combination (FDC) of Indacaterol, Glycopyrronium, and Mometasone was launched under the brand name DIFIZMA in India.

License Application (BLA) for tezepelumab has been accepted and granted Priority Review for the treatment of asthma from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Tezepelumab is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen. In October 2021 – Sanofi announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Dupixent® (dupilumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for patients aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe asthma characterized by an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma.

The increased government initiatives, and funding for research development of asthma diagnosis and asthma treatments, and improved access to healthcare and pharmaceutical products in emerging markets contributed to the expansion of the asthma treatment market.

The increasing technological advances in inhaler technology, including smart inhalers and devices that ensured proper medication delivery, and improved patient adherence to treatment regimens, drive the market demand.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2022, the asthma treatment market was valued at US$ 24.8 billion

By treatment type, the long-term asthma control segment is expected to account for the large market share during the forecast period, as it is the most effective treatment option.

Based on the route of administration, the route of administration segment dominates the market as inhaled drug therapy is the most preferred asthma attack treatment, as the drug is directly absorbed into the epithelium of the lung.

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Asthma Treatment Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

The increasing healthcare expenditure in developed nations and growing investment in healthcare infrastructure by the government and other healthcare organizations led to improved access to healthcare services and medications for asthma patients. This increased spending contributed to the growth of the asthma treatment market.

The growing investment in research & development t by pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to develop innovative treatment options, including personalized medicine approaches, expanded the range of available treatments and contributed to market growth

Market players are introducing new and advanced asthma nebulizers, asthma inhalers and are also involved in the research and development of liposomal drug delivery systems for improving the delivery of therapeutic agents

Asthma Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the major market share of the asthma treatment market during the forecast period owing to healthcare spending, advanced medical research, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Research and development activities led to the introduction of new treatment options and technologies.

The asthma treatment market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. the increasing prevalence of asthma owing to increased urbanization and industrialization. An increase in focus on respiratory disease management and a rise in awareness about managing asthma are fueling market expansion in the region.

Asthma Treatment Market – Key Segments

Treatment Type

Long-term Asthma Control Medications

Quick-relief (Rescue) Medications

Route of Administration

Inhaled

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

