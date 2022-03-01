Breaking News
Astound Broadband Selects ASAPP Platform for AI Omnichannel Transformation

AI Native® Services to Expand Astound Broadband’s CX Automation, Digital Capabilities, and Agent Productivity

PRINCETON, N.J. and NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASAPP, Inc., the artificial intelligence (AI) research-driven company, today announced a multi-year agreement with Astound Broadband, the sixth largest U.S. cable TV provider, to provide the ASAPP platform that transforms the performance of customer service representatives and increases customer self-service capabilities.

“As a company committed to excellent customer service, we at Astound Broadband partnered with ASAPP to help us not only enhance the experience of our customers but also find more efficient ways to serve customers the way they want to be served,” said Chris Fenger, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at Astound Broadband. “ASAPP has done an outstanding job working with our in-house teams, supporting our front line agents, serving our customers, and helping us deploy cutting edge technology, which enables us to provide more efficient service to our customers. We are looking forward to continuing to work with them in the ongoing journey of service excellence.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Astound Broadband, award-winning providers of internet, TV and phone services. Astound Broadband shares ASAPP’s vision to elevate and augment the performance of its support team with artificial intelligence. By automating ~70% of agent responses to customers, Astound Broadband is providing a transformational AI-driven customer experience” said ASAPP CEO Gustavo Sapoznik.

ASAPP provides easy-to-deploy AI applications and services that drive radical improvement in contact center operations and performance in less than 60 days. Services include AutoCompose—automatically predicting the right response throughout a messaging interaction, AutoSummary—fully automated disposition notes that provide structured data for analytics, and JourneyInsight—insights that capture every agent workflow to inform continuous performance improvement.

About ASAPP
ASAPP is a research-based artificial intelligence software provider committed to solving how enterprises and their customers engage. Inspired by large, complex, and data-rich problems, ASAPP advances the state-of-the-art in automatic speech recognition, natural language processing, machine learning and task-oriented dialog. Leading businesses rely on ASAPP AI Native® technology to elevate the performance of customer experience teams. To learn more about ASAPP innovations, visit asapp.com.

About Astound Broadband
Astound Broadband (astound.com) is the sixth largest cable operator in the U.S., providing award-winning high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Astound Broadband is comprised of organizations formerly known as RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband, and enTouch. The company services Chicago, Indiana, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Washington, DC, Texas, regions throughout California, Oregon and Washington.

Press Contact:
John Gallagher
press@asapp.com
(415) 935-4457

 

