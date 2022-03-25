ASTR, HOL; AFIB; & BFLY Investor Reminder: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Upcoming Deadlines

Breaking News
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR, HOL)
Class Period: February 2, 2021 – December 29, 2021
Deadline: April 11, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/astr
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch “anywhere”; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB)
Class Period: May 13, 2021 – November 11, 2021
Deadline: April 18, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/afib.
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) their ability to grow and scale Acutus’ business; (2) Acutus’ strategy regarding AcQMap system placements; and (3) the ability of Acutus to improve commercial execution in the United States, including through the expansion and training of sales staff to “ensure” adequate customer account support, which defendants claimed would be a major growth driver. Specifically, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (a) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus Medical’s products; (b) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus Medical did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system’s operations; (c) as a result, defendants were in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (d) the Company’s management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical’s 2021 financial results; and (e) Acutus Medical’s risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing the Company.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)
Class Period: (a) between February 16, 2021 – November 15, 2021, and/or (b) common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview and Butterfly (the “Merger”) and entitled to vote on the Merger.
Deadline: April 18, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/bfly.
The complaint alleges that, The Proxy was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Proxy and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Butterfly had overstated its post-Merger business and financial prospects; (2) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly’s financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic’s broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (3) accordingly, Butterfly’s gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (4) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly’s business and financial condition; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

