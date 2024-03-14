Acclaimed plastic facial surgeon now practicing at Alpharetta and Cumming locations

Dr. Paul Daraei of Astra Plastic Surgery Astra Plastic Surgery, an acclaimed North Georgia-based cosmetic and reconstructive surgery practice, is welcoming Dr. Paul Daraei, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, to its staff of seasoned physicians and surgeons at its Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia locations.

Dr. Daraei specializes in all surgical and non-surgical procedures of the head and neck. Learning from prestigious nationally and internationally renowned surgeons, he completed a rigorous head and neck surgical residency at Emory University, followed by a fellowship in cosmetic facial plastic surgery at Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. He serves as a clinical instructor at the Emory University Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and is certified through the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Daraei provides comprehensive and state-of-the-art care that is tailored to each patient.

“At Astra Plastic Surgery, we provide innovative and personalized care that meets our patients’ aesthetic goals and inspires confidence,” says Dr. Christopher Killingsworth, founder and managing partner of Astra Plastic Surgery. “Dr. Daraei and his expertise align with that overall mission. He’s an invaluable asset, and we’re thrilled to have him on our team.”

His professional achievements include contributing to medical journals and book chapters on the art of facelifting. In addition, he has presented at multiple head and neck surgery conferences and continues to make significant contributions to the field.

In addition to Dr. Daraei’s arrival, the practice recently welcomed Dr. Pallavi Kumbla, who specializes in advanced cosmetic and reconstructive procedures involving the breast and body. The pair are currently seeing patients at both the Cumming location and the newly-opened, state-of-the-art Alpharetta surgery center location.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Daraei at either the Alpharetta or Cumming locations of Astra Plastic Surgery, call 678-208-6008 or visit AstraPlasticSurgery.com .

Astra Plastic Surgery was established in 2012, recognizing the need for both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in the North Atlanta area. Our locally acclaimed staff provides exceptional results with compassion and integrity. With three locations in Georgia, we are dedicated to addressing all your cosmetic concerns and helping you achieve your aesthetic goals using innovative techniques.

