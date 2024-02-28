Consolidation of services to enhance patient experience and provide access to state-of-the-art equipment

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Astra Plastic Surgery, an acclaimed North Georgia-based cosmetic and reconstructive surgery practice, is now offering patients a first class surgery center in Alpharetta. Located near Georgia State Route 400, Old Milton Parkway (Exit 10), this cutting-edge facility is a testament to the practice’s commitment to delivering excellent, personalized care.

“We are excited to offer a new location that will provide our patients with the best cosmetic procedures close to home,” says Dr. Christopher Killingsworth, founder and managing partner of Astra Plastic Surgery. “The surgery center eliminates the need for external resources. By consolidating our services, we can ensure excellent care is provided at every stage of a patient’s cosmetic procedure.”

With a spacious 5,700 square feet, the surgery center is equipped with state-of-the-art, proven technology in order to provide excellent outcomes. From cosmetic enhancements to specialized breast reconstruction following cancer treatment, Astra Plastic Surgery offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet individual needs.

Conveniently located between the Cumming and Sandy Springs offices, the facility is certified by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF). Offering in-house surgical procedures allows Astra Plastic Surgery control over all aspects of the patient’s medical journey to guarantee a seamless process from start to finish. Patients can expect an enhanced experience with streamlined communication and flexible scheduling options.

The surgery center’s hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To schedule an appointment call 678-208-6008 or visit AstraPlasticSurgery.com .

Astra Plastic Surgery Alpharetta is located at 3330 Preston Ridge Road, Suite 380, Alpharetta.

Astra Plastic Surgery was established in 2012, recognizing the need for both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in the North Atlanta area. Our locally acclaimed staff provides exceptional results with compassion and integrity. With three locations in Georgia, we are dedicated to addressing all your cosmetic concerns and helping you achieve your aesthetic goals using innovative techniques.

