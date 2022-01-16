Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Astranaut & Space Perspective Will Send One Lucky Civilian to Space for Free

Astranaut & Space Perspective Will Send One Lucky Civilian to Space for Free

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

The winner will be chosen from the stage at The North American Bitcoin Conference

Astranaut

Astranaut

Astranaut

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attendees of the North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) will have the unique opportunity to win a free trip to space. This spectacular giveaway is hosted by Astranaut and Space Perspective and includes pre-space-flight training and a post-space-flight reintegration program designed to extract powerful insights and create meaningful global impact through the space travel experience.

Both Astranaut and Space Perspective believe the visionaries, and innovators attending TANBC are the perfect audience for their offering. Their aligned missions are to help increase access for early adopters of space travel and to translate their experience into a vision for bettering the planet earth.

NASA Astronauts have long spoken out about the impact their view of the Earth had on their perspectives. Karen Nyberg, who made her first trip into space aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 2008 said, “Every single part of the Earth reacts with every other part. It’s one thing. Every little animal is important in that ecosystem. [Seeing the planet from above] makes you realize that, and makes you want to be a little more proactive in keeping it that way. If I could get every Earthling to do one circle of the Earth, I think things would run a little differently.” 

Jane Poynter, Founder and Co-CEO of Space Perspective says, “We’re passionate about changing the way people access space—both to perform much-needed research to benefit life on Earth and to affect how we view and connect with our planet. Today, it is more crucial than ever to see Earth as an interconnected planet, a spaceship for all humanity and our global biosphere. This expanded view of our world is the life-transforming perspective astronauts speak of when they see earth in space.”

Space Perspective launched its first testflight in June 2021. It took a similar path to the one its first tourists will enjoy beginning in late 2024. No rockets are involved. Instead, a balloon large enough to encapsulate the Statue of Liberty will lift passengers to the edge of space, giving them a rare view of the earth.

Astranaut Founder and CEO Shannon Graham says, “There is no more profound experience in the world than to see the blue line of your planet from an outside perspective. Space travel is the act of young species reaching beyond its home planet into the bright future.” 

This free ticket to space from Astranaut and Space Perspective is the quintessential astronaut experience, and is especially valuable since with over 500 seats reserved, all Space Perspective flights are booked through 2024. The only way to register for giveaway is by attending North American Bitcoin Conference in Miami, January 17-19, 2022 (https://www.btcmiami.com).

Learn more about Space Perspective and the voyage upon Spaceship Neptune by visiting https://www.spaceperspective.com. Find out what it takes to become an Astranaut by visiting https://astranaut.space.

Matthew Lutz

lutz@astranaut.space

https://astranaut.space 

Related Images

Image 1: Astranaut

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Astranaut

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.