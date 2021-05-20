Astro Lighting Brings Capsule Collection to YDesign Group in Exclusive Partnership

Limited-edition collection from Britain’s leading designer and producer of contemporary lighting will be available only at Lumens.com and YLighting.com

Walnut Creek, CA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walnut Creek, CA, May 1, 2021 — YDesign Group, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, announced an exclusive online partnership with Astro Lighting, bringing its limited-edition Capsule Collection to the U.S. on Lumens.com and YLighting.com only.

A creative collaboration between Astro Lighting Co-founder and Design Director James Bassant and Senior Designer Riley Sanders, the Capsule Collection presents three designs embodying Astro’s ideology that good design demands simplicity. Each piece is minimal yet functional and produced with exacting attention to detail.

“Design to me is about trying to reach that point of clarity when a product is as perfect as I can make it; it’s a feeling of purity and simplicity,” said Bassant.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Astro Lighting to offer consumers this stunning collection,” said Patricia Kittredge, VP of Merchandising at YDesign Group. “This collection demonstrates Astro’s continued leadership in sleek, timeless and simply elegant designs—and we are honored to be the exclusive retailer for these products.”

The Astro Lighting Capsule Collection includes:

Orb – An elegant wall light featuring a glowing sphere at one end of a curved arm and an adjustable magnifying mirror at the other. Designed with functionality in mind, the Orb is intended primarily to be placed next to a bathroom mirror. Designed by James Bassant and available at Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

io Pendant – A linear suspension inspired by the texture of ancient Greek pillars, io is a simple and minimal piece produced using gravity-fed glass extrusion, resulting in the cylindrical glass shade's ridged surface. Designed by Riley Sanders and available at Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

Halftone – A striking wall light composed of an etched pattern on a clear acrylic disc. Its light radiates from the center, producing a compelling glowing ring when illuminated. Halftone is part wall art, part light fixture and can be layered to intensify its effect. Designed by Riley Sanders and available at Lumens.com and YLighting.com

The Capsule Collection will be available online exclusively in the U.S. from Lumens.com and YLighting.com through October.

About YDesign Group

YDesign Group is the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, offering a curated selection of lighting, fans, furniture and décor from over 300 brands through www.lumens.com and www.ylighting.com, including many exclusive products. YDesign Group inspires our customers to confidently fulfil their interior design vision by providing an unmatched assortment, comprehensive product information and educational content, in addition to price-matching, fast shipping, easy returns and American Lighting Association-certified sales and service teams. Based in California, YDesign Group serves consumers, trade professionals and commercial customers in the U.S. and Canada.

About Astro

Since 1997, Founders John Fearon and James Bassant, have shared a passion for British lighting design and a vision to create products with distinctive quality. Obsessive over the details, Astro refine elements others may overlook, challenging themselves so they get it just right.

Future-proofed by design, Astro is recognized for timeless, pared-down aesthetics, using the best possible materials and techniques to make each product withstand the test of time. From the bathroom to interior and outdoor lighting for the home and garden, Astro believe every product should be made to last and their in-house creative team fuse form with function to deliver contemporary lighting to elevate everyday living.

