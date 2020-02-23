Astros, Red Sox, Major League Baseball urge dismissal of sign-stealing lawsuit

The Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox and Major League Baseball asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit by DraftKings participants who said the teams’ electronic sign-stealing distorted fantasy baseball contests they wagered on.
