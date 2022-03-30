Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Asure Accelerates Operating Scale with Advanced Robotic Process Automation (RPA) That Improves Customer Satisfaction, Speed, and Efficiency of Payroll Operations

Asure Accelerates Operating Scale with Advanced Robotic Process Automation (RPA) That Improves Customer Satisfaction, Speed, and Efficiency of Payroll Operations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, Inc., (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced its new integrations with Automation™ Anywhere and Workato® to maximize the speed, efficiency, and customer experience with automated processes.

These leading automation platforms provide Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities that accelerate Asure’s HCM platform integration, streamline workflows, and further automate the end-to-end processes of Asure’s Payroll, HR, Tax Management, and money-movement services.

The integration with Automation™ Anywhere allows RPA software bots to scale our resources, increase speed & accuracy, improve the customer experience, and ensure compliance and auditability. Asure is first building these bots to improve internal effectiveness and will soon offer a “Bot Library” to help its resellers take advantage of all these automation benefits.

The integration with Workato takes RPA to another level by providing advanced API integrations and workflows that enable more backend power to Asure’s automation strategy. These tools speed the onboarding process and make for a better customer experience due to seamless integration with front-end and back-end platforms.

“Automating processes in Payroll, HR, Tax, and money-movement is dramatically improving our productivity and our customer’s experience all at the same time,” said, Pat Goepel, Chairman, and CEO of Asure. “The real beauty of automation isn’t so much the time it saves but rather the possibilities it creates. By automating routine tasks, we get to re-deploy our workforce on more proactive, client-facing work that makes a huge impact on our client’s ability to stay compliant and grow their business,” added Goepel.

About Asure Software
Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

About Automation Anywhere
Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering RPA and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world’s only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere is a trademark/service mark or registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About Workato
Workato is the operating system for today’s fast-moving business. Recognized as a leader, Workato is the only enterprise automation platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps and automate even the most mission-critical workflows without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 6,000 of the world’s top brands and fastest growing innovators.

Investor Relations Contact
Randal Rudniski
Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis
512-859-3562
randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.