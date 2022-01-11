Asure Adds Technology Integration With Employee Navigator, Opening New Market to 60,000 Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, Inc., (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced it has built functionality to integrate with Employee Navigator, the software trusted by more than 60,000 companies and 10 million employees and their dependents to manage benefits administration, onboarding, compliance, and more.

“We continue to develop new and innovative solutions that help our customers,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure Software. “Enabling the health insurance benefits broker community to provide this seamless two-way integration opens a new market for Asure and further underpins our broker referral strategy.”

Benefit Brokers are a major referral source of new business for Asure. The Employee Navigator integration with Asure Software strengthens this relationship and adds to the value proposition.

This new technology enables Benefit Brokers to better serve their clients by providing a seamless connection between Employee Navigator services and Asure’s payroll and HR solutions.

The linking of these systems creates new value for Benefit Brokers:

Automatic demographic updates: Bi-directional sync data integration removes the need for duplicate status changes. Changes in Asure’s system automatically feed Employee Navigator and vice versa.

Synchronize compensation modifications: Hiring and compensation updates now automatically feed Employee Navigator without the need for duplicate data entry.

Payroll and Benefits deductions: Information is now sent from Employee Navigator to the Asure payroll system when there are changes to benefit plans associated to employees. This includes open enrollment as well as life event changes. Deductions are concomitantly updated in Asure’s payroll software and applied to the employee’s pay.

Asure builds revenue-generating partnerships with the important Benefit Brokers community in four ways:

1 – Unlike the large national payroll providers, Asure does not compete for Broker of Record (BOR) with Benefit Brokers. Benefit Brokers feel comfortable with the partnership because our interests are aligned.

2 – Asure provides HR services and software that help Benefit Brokers differentiate their offering and stand out in the market.

3 – The Broker Partner Revenue Share program provides Benefits Brokers with an additional recurring revenue stream.

4 – Benefit Brokers are enabled with value-adding resources for their clients such as the Asure library of state and federal employment laws maintained by an expert team of staff attorneys.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Randal Rudniski

Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis

512-859-3562

randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com