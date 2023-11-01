AUSTIN, Texas and LEHI, Utah, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, and Lendio, the smart lending platform that connects small business owners with new possibilities, jointly announced today the launch of Lendio in the Asure Integrations Marketplace. One of Asure’s main strategic pillars is to help clients gain access to growth-sustaining capital. This collaboration gives Asure’s clients access to Lendio’s comprehensive suite of business financing solutions, all delivered through a single, online application. With this integration, businesses can now effortlessly explore a wide range of funding options, ensuring they have the financial resources to survive, grow and thrive.

“Asure is committed to offering our clients the best tools and resources to support their growth,” said Asure Chairman and CEO, Pat Goepel. “By integrating Lendio into our marketplace, we’re ensuring that our clients have direct access to top-tier financing solutions that can propel their businesses forward.”

Lendio, known for its one-stop-shop approach to business finances, offers a variety of loan types tailored to different industries and business needs. Their platform has helped over 350,000 small and medium sized businesses access over $13 billion in business financing.

“We’re working to create a world where small businesses survive and thrive, and access to capital is a crucial part of that,” said Brock Blake, Lendio CEO and Co-Founder. “By being a part of the Asure marketplace, we can reach more businesses and provide them with the financial tools they need to succeed. We’re thrilled to now be part of their platform and available as a resource to their vast customer base.”

The integration also comes at a pivotal time when businesses are looking for ways to navigate the financial challenges posed by the global pandemic. Asure and Lendio both recognize the importance of providing businesses with the necessary tools and resources to overcome these challenges and continue a path of growth.

For more information about this partnership or to explore the services offered by both companies, please visit Asure Software’s website and Lendio’s website.

About Asure Software

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure’s suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company’s approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

About Lendio

Lendio is the nation’s leading small business financial solutions provider, with a mission to help small businesses survive and thrive. With its diverse network of lenders, Lendio enables small business owners to apply for multiple business financing options with a single application. In addition to creating access to small business capital, Lendio offers time-saving financial SaaS products that are designed to streamline business operations.

