AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 will be released after the market close on Monday, May 8, 2023. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30 pm CT (4:30 pm ET) on the same day.

Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel as well as CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website or directly at this link. To listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register here.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Investor Contact:

Randal Rudniski, VP Investor Relations & Financial Planning & Analysis

(512) 859-3562

randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com