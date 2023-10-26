AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in November:
ROTH MKM 12th Annual New York Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Format: In-Person 1×1 and Small Group Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Craig-Hallum 14th Annual Alpha Select Conference
Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
Format: In-Person 1×1 and Small Group Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Needham 13th Annual Virtual SaaS 1×1 Conference
Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
Format: Virtual 1×1 and Small Group Meetings
For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.
About Asure Software
Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure’s suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company’s approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.
Asure Software
Investor Relations Contacts
Patrick McKillop
Vice President, Investor Relations
617-335-5058
patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com
Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Group
949-574-3860
ASUR@gateway-grp.com
