AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in November:

ROTH MKM 12th Annual New York Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Format: In-Person 1×1 and Small Group Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Craig-Hallum 14th Annual Alpha Select Conference

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Format: In-Person 1×1 and Small Group Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Needham 13th Annual Virtual SaaS 1×1 Conference

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Format: Virtual 1×1 and Small Group Meetings

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.

About Asure Software

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure’s suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company’s approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

Asure Software

Investor Relations Contacts

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com

Tom Colton and Matt Glover

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

ASUR@gateway-grp.com