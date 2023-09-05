AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in September:

Lake Street 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Format: In-Person 1×1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Barrington Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Format: Virtual 1×1 Meetings

Northland Virtual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Format: Virtual Small Group and 1×1 Meetings

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Asure Software’s investor relations team at ASUR@gateway-grp.com or 949-574-3860.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Asure Investor Relations Contacts

Randal Rudniski

Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis

512-859-3562

randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com

Tom Colton and Matt Glover

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

ASUR@gateway-grp.com