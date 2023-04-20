AUSTIN, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences over the coming weeks:
Needham 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Format: In-Person 1×1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Jefferies HCM Tech Summit
Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Format: In-Person 1×1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
Format: In-Person Analyst-Hosted Roundtable and 1×1 Meetings
Location: Beverly Hills, CA
Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Format: In-Person Small Group and 1×1 Meetings
Location: Minneapolis, MN
TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday-Thursday, May 31-June 1, 2023
Format: In-Person Fireside Chat and 1×1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Asure Software’s investor relations team at ASUR@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.
About Asure Software
Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.
Asure Investor Relations Contacts
Randal Rudniski
Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis
512-859-3562
randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com
Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
ASUR@gatewayir.com
