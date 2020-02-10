Asurint Announces Background Screening Integration with New AviontéBOLD Staffing and Recruiting Software

Leading background screening solution provider is the first to integrate with Avionté’s latest technology innovation for enterprise staffing and recruiting software.

Cleveland, OH, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asurint, a leading provider of pre-employment background screening solutions announced today that it has developed an integration with Avionté’s newest staffing software, AviontéBOLD. This is the first background screening integration for AviontéBOLD and aims to streamline the hiring process for staffing professionals and onboard job candidates faster.

AviontéBOLD was originally unveiled in August at the 2019 Avionté CONNECT user conference and boasts the combination of the most powerful front and back office systems including CRM, ATS, payroll, billing, sourcing and job boards. AviontéBOLD was designed with the recruiter in mind so that they can work more efficiently than ever before.

“As a Premier Partner of Avionté, I am excited to be the first to announce Asurint’s integration of pre-employment background screening solutions with the new AviontéBOLD platform. We know all too well the pain points recruiters in the industry face today, including the need to place more talent fast and to be sure they are onboarding the right talent. Asurint’s seamless integration will enhance the AviontéBOLD user experience by providing complete visibility of the hiring cycle,” said Gregg Gay, CEO of Asurint.

By integrating Asurint’s background screening solutions, AviontéBOLD users can perform background checks all within the same platform. Key integration benefits include:

Results notifications within the Avionté interface

Integrated drug testing solutions

Single or multi-employee background check options

Ability to initiate Adverse Action letters to meet compliance requirements

“Avionté and Asurint have a long-standing partnership with unparalleled levels of service to our 170+ mutual clients. Asurint’s background screening integration into our new AviontéBOLD platform only strengthens and deepens our offering for a strong, end-to-end hiring and onboarding process. We are very excited to continue building on our wonderful partnership and continue to help the staffing industry be successful in their hiring practices,” said Karl Florida, CEO of Avionté.

Asurint’s background screening integration with AviontéBOLD is currently available. Those interested can contact [email protected] for more information.

About Asurint

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done; solving problems and reducing anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand.

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative, end-to-end staffing solutions to over 900 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity.

CONTACT: Judie Vegh Asurint 2164205497 [email protected]