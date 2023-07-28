Cleveland, Ohio, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asurint, a leading background screening provider, has announced its latest technology integration for the staffing industry with partner WurkNow. Asurint’s pre-employment background screening services are now seamlessly incorporated into WurkNow’s applicant tracking, onboarding, and management tool.

With Asurint’s proven reputation in the field of background screens and WurkNow’s customizable workflow and automation technology this integration empowers clients to gain access to a multitude of features via a common platform.

“At WurkNow, we transform staffing agency management with innovative technology solutions that optimize operations, reduce risk, and ensure compliance,” stated Sammy Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of WurkNow. “Our partnership with Asurint offers a comprehensive solution that saves clients time and money, streamlining the hiring process, and enabling businesses to focus on growth and long-term.”

WurkNow users can now take advantage of these key benefits through one integration.

The key benefits include:

Increase productivity and eliminate duplicate data entry and manual processes.

Simple steps to order background checks and receive results from within the WurkNow platform.

Smart technology that creates efficient workflows that shorten the time-to-hire.

Complete visibility with an end-to-end view of the entire hiring lifecycle.

Customizable packages and workflows to meet your screening needs.

Learn more about the Asurint and WurkNow partnership here.

About WurkNow

WurkNow is the next generation staffing agency management and growth software that streamlines, sourcing, hiring, timekeeping, billing and labor law compliance with ONE digital Platform.

Learn more at wurknow.com.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology — backed by expert answers and personalized assistance — helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Learn more at asurint.com.

CONTACT: Katherine Yanney Asurint 216-273-4862 kyanney@asurint.com