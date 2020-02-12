Breaking News
Home / Top News / Asurint Introduces Integrated DOT Employment Verifications Enhancement for Tenstreet Applicant Tracking System

Asurint Introduces Integrated DOT Employment Verifications Enhancement for Tenstreet Applicant Tracking System

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Leading background screening provider is the first to offer unique DOT Employment Verifications integration to Tenstreet ATS clients

Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asurint, a background screening solutions provider, in partnership with Tenstreet, the leading provider of driver management software for the trucking and transportation industry, announced today that they have developed a milestone solution to improve carrier driver hiring. For the first time ever, transportation employers can request Department of Transportation (DOT) Verifications of Employment (VOE) on drivers within Tenstreet’s applicant tracking system (ATS) and the reports will be completed by Asurint. This enhancement to the Tenstreet ATS is significant for the transportation industry as it now gives employers the ability to manage driver qualifications in one central location, which has never been possible before.

“We’re excited about deepening our partnership with Asurint in bringing this solution to market,” said Tim Crawford, CEO of Tenstreet. “This integration offers carriers a new option to manage the driver qualification process by offboarding VOEs to the Asurint team, which gives clients more time to focus on the drivers themselves.”

Historically, employers of the transportation industry would have to conduct DOT employment verification investigations on their own. This manual and oftentimes laborious process takes away valuable time from employers who should be using it to focus on onboarding drivers, not verifying their credentials. With Asurint’s DOT Employment Verification integration for Tenstreet’s ATS, employers can simply request the verification through the ATS, where Asurint will pick it up and notify the employer when it is completed with results. This seamless integration with Asurint allows employers to focus their time on their most important asset – the driver.

“This integration greatly enhances the user experience of our mutual transportation clients and helps improve the critical time to hire metric” said Gregg Gay, CEO of Asurint. “I am very pleased with the work our teams have put in to bring this capability to market while broadening our strategic partnership with Tenstreet.”

Asurint’s DOT Employment Verification enhancement is available now to all Tenstreet ATS users. For more information, contact Asurint’s National Account Executive for Transportation, Scott Fierman at [email protected] or 856.309.8830. Tenstreet can also be contacted directly by emailing [email protected] or call 877.219.9283.

CONTACT: Judie Vegh
Asurint
2164205497
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.