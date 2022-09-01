Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Asurint Is a 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner for 5th Year

Asurint Is a 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner for 5th Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent.

Asurint Celebrates Fifth NorthCoast 99 Win

The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the 5th time that Asurint has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.
The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the 5th time that Asurint has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.

Cleveland, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asurint has been named a 2022 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the 5th time that Asurint has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.

“More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research program that ERC established to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals,” said Samantha Marx, ERC’s Director of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. “The data from this program helps employers adapt their policies and practices to attract and retain top-notch talent.”

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“I am so proud of the Asurint Screen Team for winning NorthCoast 99 for the fifth year straight!” says Huda Farunia, Vice President of Human Resources at Asurint. “This award celebrates the workplace that puts its employee—their well-being, their growth—squarely at the center of every company decision and goal. Each triumph, every achievement—at Asurint, it happens because we put our people first. We aspire to prioritize the employee experience. And we believe this should be the norm at work, rather than a rare exception. To be named a NorthCoast 99 winner is an incredible affirmation, especially of how our HR Team members approach supporting their peers at Asurint, day-in and day-out.”

“It’s no surprise that the 2022 NorthCoast 99 winning organizations are leading our region! These outstanding companies prioritize the employee experience, offering attractive benefits and innovative policies that today’s workforce demands. We’re thrilled to recognize the winning companies and look forward to sharing their success stories,” said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

The 2022 NorthCoast 99 awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, CareerCurve, Cleveland Magazine, ERChealth, Fifth Third Bank, Gino’s Awards, Maloney + Novotny; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis, Oswald Companies, Staffing Solutions Enterprises, UKG, and Wayfind Creative.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology — backed by expert answers and personalized assistance — helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Learn more at www.asurint.com.

About ERC

For over 100 years, ERC has been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. ERC helps leaders build great workplaces through thought leadership, comprehensive data, and HR solutions that include membership, training and professional development, consultative services, and more. ERC is the founder and producer of the NorthCoast 99 awards program and sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers.

Attachment

  • Asurint Celebrates Fifth NorthCoast 99 Win 
CONTACT: Heather Driggs
Asurint
216-420-5542
hdriggs@asurint.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.