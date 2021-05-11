Breaking News
Asurint Named “Top Employment Screening Service Company” for 2021

Innovative background check offerings and premium client service propel Asurint to HR Tech Outlook recognition

Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2021 – Background screening provider, Asurint, announced today that the company has been named to HR Tech Outlook’s prestigious list of Top Pre-Employment Screening Service Companies for 2021. The award recognizes providers that are transforming HR operations, overcoming recruitment and onboarding challenges and streamlining talent acquisition processes.

“We are honored to be recognized for our innovative technology and subject matter expertise in pre-employment background screening. For over 15 years, Asurint has strived to make background checks a more powerful tool for employers while also eliminating manual tasks and enhancing compliance accuracy through automation,” said Asurint CEO Gregg Gay. “This award confirms our success in the mission we set out to accomplish.”

HR Tech Outlook’s accompanying magazine profile cites Asurint’s role in helping clients to promote safe and drug-free workplaces, prevent poor hiring decisions, and build high-performance teams. Quoted in the piece, Asurint CRO Courtny Cloeter highlights the company’s quest for innovation: “We have created a continuously expanding system that uses intelligence to find information about candidates—not just manpower or databases.”

Referring to Asurint’s first-of-its-kind background screening recommendation engine, IQLogics™, and National Criminal Information Bureau (NCIB) data repository, Cloeter related the impact of the proprietary technologies. Because Asurint owns, compiles, and continually updates the data on which its background reports are based, the company delivers 25 percent faster results (based on customer head-to-head trials) and Instant Clear criminal searches covering 85 percent of the U.S. population.

Asurint delivers on the “service” component of the HR Tech Outlook list of as well, with a fully U.S.-based client service team and a full bench of subject matter experts. “Our ability to create a powerful combination of personnel expertise, responsive processes, and innovative technology helped us bring a revolutionary change in the way background checks were being conducted,” said Cloeter.

People, technology, and innovation comprise an award-winning combination. For more information about how these elements come together to transform Asurint’s pre-employment background checks, email [email protected] or call 216.420.5478.

About ASURINT (www.asurint.com)

Since 2006, Asurint has been leading the background screening industry forward. The company’s powerful, customizable technology, backed by expert answers and personalized assistance, helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Organizations leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

