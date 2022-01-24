Asurint Offers Free Webinar on Trends for Background Screening in 2022

Breaking News
Cleveland, OH, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asurint, a leading background screening solutions provider, today announced they will be holding a free online webinar, “5 Key Background Screening Trends for 2022,” on Thursday, January 27th at 12 p.m. EST. The webinar will be presented by Kelly D. Uebel, Asurint General Counsel. Individuals can register here.

The legal landscape of employment and background screening laws continues to evolve. “5 Key Background Screening Trends for 2022” will thoroughly detail key impacts to employers and Human Resources professionals tasked with performing background checks. Questions include:

  • Are pre-hire background checks enough in this era of expanded screenings?
  • How will 2022 transform the marijuana landscape?
  • What new litigation and regulatory threats exist for employers?
  • How will COVID-19 affect hiring processes in early 2022?
  • What barriers today limit access to criminal history?

The presentation will conclude with a live Q&A session.

Attendees will walk away equipped with tools to evaluate hiring workflow efficiencies and mitigate litigation risk. All registrants will receive the recorded webinar. They will also receive a comprehensive white paper, explaining these key trends.

Presenter Kelly Uebel has served as General Counsel for Asurint since 2017. She is currently the 2021-2022 Chair of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Board of Directors, holds a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) Advanced Certificate, and specializes in business law, compliance, employment law, and more. She is passionate about educating individuals on background screening compliance.

This webinar is intended for educational purposes only and does not comprise legal advice.

Full information can be found about the January 27th webinar by clicking here.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology — backed by expert answers and personalized assistance — helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Learn more at www.asurint.com.

CONTACT: Heather Driggs
Asurint
216-420-5542
hdriggs@asurint.com

