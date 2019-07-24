Asurint Releases New Candidate Adjudication Assistant Background Screening Feature, Automating the Adjudication Process for Talent Acquisition Professionals

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Cleveland, Ohio, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asurint, a leading provider of pre-employment background screening services, today announced that the manual process of adjudicating criminal records can now be automated with the Candidate Adjudication Assistant.  

With this new feature, adjudicators can easily upload one or multiple hiring matrices configured with offenses to be flagged for the specific job type. The Candidate Adjudication Assistant then automatically identifies candidates with offenses that might impact the job and flags them for review while staying compliant with EEOC subregulatory guidance.

“With the Candidate Adjudication Assistant, Asurint helps to streamline the entire process, reduce human error when comparing criminal reports and stay compliant,” said Gregg Gay, Co-Founder and CEO of Asurint. “Adjudicators spend too much time manually sifting through background screens. Our new feature will help them focus on what matters most so that they can more quickly identify the right job candidates.”

About Asurint

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done to help solve problems and reduce anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand.

CONTACT: Andrew Kraynak
Asurint
2164205578
[email protected]
