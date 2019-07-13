At 11.6% CAGR, Healthcare Consulting Services Market Will Grow to USD 25.85 Billion By 2027

According to the report, the global healthcare consulting services market was approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 25.85 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 11.6% between 2019 and 2027.

New York, NY, July 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Healthcare Consulting Services Market by Service (IT and Digitalization Consulting, Strategy Consulting, Operation Consulting, Financial Consulting, Research & Development Consulting, HR & Talent Management Consulting, Marketing & Sales, Healthcare Regulatory Solutions, Logistics Consulting, and Others) and by End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Hospitals, Healthcare Insurance Providers, Research Institutes, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027”.

Healthcare consulting deals with offering specialist advice to healthcare-related businesses, such as pharmaceutical and medical device companies, hospitals, insurance providers, physicians, etc. The increasing geriatric population base across the world, on-going technological advancements in the healthcare sector and the growing significance of value-based care are driving the healthcare consulting services. Furthermore, the demand for healthcare consulting services that support integrated payer-provider risk sharing, public-private partnerships, and other clinical integration agreements is increasing at a rapid pace, which is also fuelling this market development. However, data confidentiality concerns and the high price of services may hamper the healthcare consulting services market growth in the future. Alternatively, rapid digitization in the healthcare industry and the consolidation of the U.S. healthcare market are likely to create new growth opportunities in the healthcare consulting services market.

The demand for the internet of things (IoT) devices is increasing in the healthcare sector. Additionally, data sharing is gaining momentum among various companies in the healthcare ecosystem. The demand for healthcare consulting services is driven by the need to effectively integrate IoT in healthcare and ensure cybersecurity. The increasing geriatric population base across the world, on-going technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and growing significance of value-based care are driving the healthcare consulting services. Furthermore, the demand for healthcare consulting services that support integrated payer-provider risk sharing, public-private partnerships, and other clinical integration agreements is increasing at a rapid pace, which is also fuelling this market development. However, data confidentiality concerns and the high price of services may hamper the healthcare consulting services market growth in the future. Alternatively, rapid digitization in the healthcare industry and the consolidation of the U.S. healthcare market are likely to create new growth opportunities in the healthcare consulting services market.

The global healthcare consulting services market is fragmented based on service and end-user. Based on service, the market is categorized into IT and digitalization consulting, strategy consulting, operation consulting, financial consulting, research and development consulting, HR and talent management consulting, marketing and sales, healthcare regulatory solutions, logistics consulting, and others. The financial consulting segment held the largest market share in 2018, whereas the strategy consulting segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast time period. Based on end-user, the market includes hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, research institutes, healthcare insurance providers, and others. Hospitals held the largest market share in 2018, whereas pharmaceutical and biotech companies will register the highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

North America led the healthcare consulting services market globally and held about 45%, in 2018. The increasing need for value-based care, rising geriatric population base, and technological advancements are prominent factors driving the North American healthcare consulting services market growth. The region is projected to hold the leading market position over the forecast time period as well, owing to the growing pricing pressure on pharmaceutical companies and increasing merger and acquisition activities in the region. The U.S. is a major market in the region, followed by Canada. The U.S. dominated the North America healthcare consulting services market with a 75% share, due to the increasing number of partnerships among the healthcare companies, technological advancements, and growing adoption of healthcare consulting services by hospitals and healthcare service providers.

In 2018, the second largest regional healthcare consulting services market was Europe, due to the increasing demand for healthcare consulting services for efficient delivery of healthcare services, a growing number of mergers and acquisitions among the healthcare players, and rising need to reduce healthcare costs. Germany, UK, and France are major countries in the European healthcare consulting services market. Germany contributed the largest revenue share, of about 22%, followed by UK.

Asia Pacific will show the highest CAGR in the years ahead in the global healthcare consulting services market, owing to the increasing need to reduce healthcare costs, rising demand for remote patient monitoring and care, increasing aging population in India and China. Other growth factors expected to contribute to the region’s healthcare consulting services market growth include growing demand for strategy advisory in life science and healthcare joint ventures, agreements and partnerships, integrated payer-provider risk sharing, public-private partnerships, and other clinical integration agreements. China and Japan are major markets in the Asia Pacific.

Some major players operating in the global healthcare consulting services market include McKinsey & Company, Accenture, Cognizant, Huron Consulting, Deloitte, PWC, The Boston Consulting Group, Ernst & Young, KPMG, and Bain & Company.

This report segments the global healthcare consulting services market into:

Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market: By Service

Strategy Consulting

IT and Digitalization Consulting

Financial Consulting

Operation Consulting

HR and Talent Management Consulting

Research and Development Consulting

Marketing and Sales

Logistics Consulting

Healthcare Regulatory Solutions

Others

Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market: By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

Healthcare Insurance Providers

Others

Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

