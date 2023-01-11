The global Cold Plasma market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 3.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Enercon Industries, Thierry Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, Plasmatreat, Surfx Technologies LLC, Relyon Plasma GmbH, Coating Plasma Innovation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd, Tantec A/S, Henniker Plasma, SOFTAL Corona & Plasma, Nordson Corporation, Advanced Plasma Solutions, terraplasma GmbH, US Medical Innovations, Molecular Plasma Group, Ferrarini & Benelli, and others.

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cold Plasma Market Size, Share, Demand & Trends Analysis Report By Industry (Medical Industry, Textile Industry, Plastic & Polymer Industry, and Others), By Regime (Low-Pressure Cold Plasma and Atmospheric Cold Plasma), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022-2028” in its research database.

Cold Plasma Market Overview:

Cold plasma is also known as non-equilibrium plasma because each constituent of the plasma is at a different temperature. There are several advantages to using cold plasma, including the ability to decontaminate the surface from grease, dirt, fluorine, and oils, which results in improved initial adhesion, long-term stability, and wetting.

Cold plasma technology disinfects food packaging and other products by utilizing cold gases. It is increasingly being used in healthcare, bioengineering, and other industries. The advantages of cold plasma technology are critical to the increase in cold plasma market revenue as well as the food safety issues that will drive market growth.

As per the analysis, the Cold Plasma market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 16.2% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Cold Plasma market size was worth around US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 3.5 Billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. By industry, the medical industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period.

By regime, Low-pressure cold plasma is expected to account for the largest share of the market and to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period.

On the basis of region, the “North America” dominates the global cold plasma market.

Industry Growth Drivers

Diverse applications of cold plasma to drive the market growth

Cold plasma technology has numerous applications in a variety of industries. This method has many advantages, including low energy & water consumption, reduced flammability, low chemical consumption, minimal fiber damage, low cost, improved wettability, and worker friendliness.

Restraints

High capital investment to hamper market

Companies always evaluate the benefits of technology in relation to their investment and the time required to recover that cost, taking into account their budget. This aspect is expected to stymie the market growth.

Opportunities

Cold plasma has applications in infection prevention and PPE life extension

Plasmatreat, a market leader in a cold plasma, has created a prototype cleaning station that offers solutions for disinfecting protective gear. This is likely to bring up growth opportunities for the global cold plasma market.

Challenges

Cold plasma commercialization is limited

Only a few small nascent players are currently operating in the cold plasma market. As a result, commercialization of this technology has been limited in the last decade.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global cold plasma Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company’s global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Cold Plasma market include;

Enercon Industries

Thierry Corporation

Apyx Medical Corporation

Plasmatreat

Surfx Technologies LLC

Relyon Plasma GmbH

Coating Plasma Innovation

Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd

Tantec A/S

Henniker Plasma

SOFTAL Corona & Plasma

Nordson Corporation

Advanced Plasma Solutions

terraplasma GmbH

US Medical Innovations

Molecular Plasma Group

Ferrarini & Benelli

AcXys Plasma Technologies

PlasmaLeap Technologies

Neoplas GmbH

COMET Plasma Control Technologies

Europlasma

UNIQAIR Technologies

CINOGY GmbH

Cold Plasma Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cold plasma market is segmented on the basis of industry, regime, and region.

By industry, the market is divided into the medical industry, textile industry, plastic & polymer industry, and others. The medical industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period, owing to the benefits of cold plasma treatment, as well as its low side effects, continuing to make it more viable than conventional methods.

By regime, the market is divided into low-pressure cold plasma and atmospheric cold plasma. Low-pressure cold plasma is expected to account for the largest share of the market and to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period. This segment’s large share and rapid growth are frequently attributed to minimal surface ablation and bactericidal activity.

Regional Analysis:

Cold plasma technology is popular in North America and Europe. The impressive growth is being driven by the widespread presence of global cold plasma companies, which has made the technology more accessible. However, businesses in the global cold plasma market should find promising opportunities in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Rising economic and infrastructure activities in various emerging countries, such as India, Thailand, China, and Indonesia, are driving regional growth. Furthermore, significant technological advancements in the electronics and semiconductor industries are expected to drive regional market growth.

Recent Industry Developments:

February 2020: Henniker Plasma partnered with Irida (Spain), allowing the company to expand its geographic influence in the region.

February 2021: Adtec announces the release of High-Power RF Coaxial Switch Boxes.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cold Plasma industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cold Plasma Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cold Plasma Industry?

What segments does the Cold Plasma Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cold Plasma Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Enercon Industries, Thierry Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, Plasmatreat, Surfx Technologies, LLC, Relyon Plasma GmbH, Coating Plasma Innovation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd, Tantec A/S, Henniker Plasma, SOFTAL Corona & Plasma, Nordson Corporation, Advanced Plasma Solutions, terraplasma GmbH, US Medical Innovations, Molecular Plasma Group, Ferrarini & Benelli, AcXys Plasma Technologies, PlasmaLeap Technologies, Neoplas GmbH, COMET Plasma Control Technologies, Europlasma, UNIQAIR Technologies, and CINOGY GmbH, among others Key Segment By Industry, Regime, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global cold plasma market is segmented as follows:

By Industry Segment Analysis

Medical Industry

Textile Industry

Plastic & Polymer Industry

By Regime Segment Analysis

Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

By Region Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Industry, Regime, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

