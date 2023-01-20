The global Organ Preservation market size was valued at USD 201 million in 2020 and is expected to surpass USD 295 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2021- 2026), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are XVIVO Perfusion, TransMedics, 21st Century Medicine, CyroLife, Inc., Bridge to Life Ltd., OrganOx, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology, and Others.

NEW YORK, United States, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Organ Preservation Market By Solution (University of Wisconsin (UW), Custodial HTK, Perfadex, & Others), By Organ Type (Kidneys, Liver, Lung, Heart, & Others), By Preservation Method (Static Cold Storage, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Normothermic Machine Perfusion, & Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Organ Preservation Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 201 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.9% and is anticipated to reach over USD 295 million by 2026.”

The report analyzes the organ preservation market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global organ preservation market.

Organ Preservation Market Overview:

Organ preservation is the process of supplying transportation and preservation of organs for further use during a later period. Organ preservation measures usually come into the picture at the time of implementation of organ procurement surgical measures. Various methods are used for organ preservation such as hydrogen gas cylinder, electrolysis, or a hydrogen-generating agent.

As per the analysis, the organ preservation market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.9% between 2021 and 2026.

The Organ Preservation market size was worth around US$ 201 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 295 million by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on solution, Peradex leads the global market in terms of growth rate.

Majority of the market shares was held by static cold storage in the technique segment.

Among organ types, the lungs will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the North America dominates the organ preservation market.

Industry Growth Factors

The global organ preservation market is expected to register a higher market growth during this iteration of the forecast period due to increasing incidences of multi-organ failures, rising geriatric population, and rising number of organ donations and organ donors to name a few. Additionally, a rising number of initiatives to encourage people for donating organs post-mortem coupled with an increasing number of key market players across the globe will increase the footprint of the global organ preservation market during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of organ transplantation procedures coupled with increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases will boost the growth of the global organ preservation market during the advent of the forecast period.

The global organ preservation market will be driven by increasing consumer awareness coupled with rising government initiatives and campaigns promoting organ donation measures to name a few. However, a higher cost of the medical procedure coupled with increasing religion-based concerns about transplantation will decrease the value of the global organ preservation market to some extent.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Organ Preservation Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Organ Preservation market include;

XVIVO Perfusion

TransMedics

21st Century Medicine

CyroLife Inc.

Bridge to Life Ltd.

OrganOx

Shanghai Genext Medical Technology

Browse the full “Organ Preservation Market By Solution (University of Wisconsin (UW), Custodial HTK, Perfadex, & Others), By Organ Type (Kidneys, Liver, Lung, Heart, & Others), By Preservation Method (Static Cold Storage, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Normothermic Machine Perfusion, & Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/organ-preservation-market-report

Organ Preservation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global organ preservation market is segmented into solution, organ type, preservation method, and region.

The global organ preservation market is divided into the University of Wisconsin (UW), custodial HTK, perfadex, and others on the basis of the solution. The segment pertaining to the University of Wisconsin (UW) is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to increased usage due to a rising number of advantages such as longer preservation time coupled with rising cases of liver transportation measures to name a few.

On the basis of organ type, the global organ preservation market can be broken down into kidneys, liver, lung, heart, and others. The kidney segment is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to an increased number of campaigns related to the advantages of kidney transplantation coupled with the rising number of patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases to name a few.

Based on the preservation method, the global organ preservation market can be branched across static cold storage, hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion, and others. The static cold storage category is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to a sizeable applicable range due to preservation capabilities for a wider range of organs coupled with a large number of key market players adhering to the latter’s production to name a few.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising acceptance of adoptive technologies coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases to name a few. Additionally, improved healthcare infrastructure coupled with better reimbursement policies will increase the footprint of the organ preservation market during the advent of the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and rising number of organ transplantation procedures will boost the growth of the organ preservation market during the advent of the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the advent of the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising patient confidence and awareness to name a few.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will be the value of the global organ preservation market during 2021-2026?

Which key factors will influence global organ preservation market growth over 2021-2026?

Which are the major players leveraging the global organ preservation market growth?

Which region will contribute notably towards the global organ preservation market value?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 201 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 295 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.9% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players XVIVO Perfusion, TransMedics, 21st Century Medicine, CyroLife, Inc., Bridge to Life Ltd., OrganOx, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology, and Others Key Segments Solution, Organ Type, Preservation Method, and Others Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global organ preservation market is segmented as follows:

By Solution Segment Analysis

University of Wisconsin (UW)

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Others

By Organ Type Segment Analysis

Kidneys

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others

By Preservation Method Segment Analysis

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

By Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

