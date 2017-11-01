At CAGR 20.5%, Global Supercapacitor Market Size to Reach US $2,096.16 Million by 2022: Zion Market Research

Sarasota, FL, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Supercapacitor Market (Double Layer Supercapacitor, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Capacitor) for Automotive, Transportation, Industrial Energy, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016-2022”. According to the report, global supercapacitor market Size was valued at around USD 684.70 million in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2,096.16 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 20.5% between 2017 and 2022.

A supercapacitor is an electric double-layer capacitor having a high capacity electrochemical capacitor with capacitance values much higher than other capacitors that bridge the gap between electrolytic capacitors and rechargeable batteries. Supercapacitors are used in various applications which require rapid charge/discharge cycles rather than long-term compact energy storage such as within cars, buses, cranes and elevators, and trains. They are also used for regenerative braking, short-term energy storage or burst-mode power delivery. Smaller units of supercapacitor are used as memory backup for RAM and SRAM.

The growth of supercapacitor market is gaining momentum due to increased demand for capacitors in different sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, energy, and industrial sectors. Increasing cost of fossil fuel and rising carbon emission are stimulating the demand of supercapacitor market. In addition, a green revolution to save energy and reduce the usage of fossil fuels impels the demand of supercapacitor market. Furthermore, rising demand of supercapacitors for stabilized power supply to electronic products such as laptop computers, GPS, hand-held device, portable media players are some of the factor driving the growth of global supercapacitor market. However, factors like high cost of material and intense competition with the established high capacity batteries vendors are hindering the growth of supercapacitor market.

Nonetheless, advanced features provided by supercapacitor such as the capability to provide backup power to low power equipment such as SRAM, RAM, micro-controllers and PC Cards at a time of power shutdown is increasing demand of supercapacitor market in coming years.

Supercapacitor market segmentation is done by type, product, application, and region. On the basis of the type the supercapacitor market is segmented by supercapacitor module, supercapacitor cell and board mounted supercapacitor. Product wise, supercapacitor market is segmented into double layer supercapacitor, pseudocapacitor, and a hybrid capacitor. Double layer supercapacitor is dominating the market and its applications vary from electronics to transportation sector. Application sectors of supercapacitor are automotive & transportation, industrial, energy, consumer electronics and other application. The automotive sector is leading segment of the market owing to consumer demand for reduced weight and fuel consumption, management of continuously increasing internal power loads and recaptures energy.

Asia Pacific is a highest growing regional market for supercapacitor due to strong growth in the automotive and industrial sector. Another factor which is triggering the demand of this market is the presence of leading players in Asia Pacific region. North America is also expected to record potential growth in this market due to increasing application of supercapacitor in consumer electronic sectors.

Few leading players in supercapacitor market are Nesscap Energy Inc., AVX Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Cap-XX Limited, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Mouser Electronics, Inc., and Evans Capacitor Company, Skeleton Technologies and Elna Co. Ltd among others.

