According to Market.us, the food colorants market size is projected to surpass around USD 10 Billion by 2032 and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in Consumer Preference and Awareness Regarding their Health Benefits Associated with Natural Colors.

New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global food colorants market was valued at US$ 4.20 billion and is expected to grow around USD 10.0 billion between 2023 and 2032; this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.3%. When added to food or beverages, food coloring is a dye, pigment, or other substance that imparts color. Food colors are used in meat products, beverages, dairy products, bakeries, confectionery, processed foods and vegetables, oils & fats, and more. They are available in a variety of forms, including liquids, powders, gels, and pastes.

Key Takeaway:

By Type , in 2022, synthetic colorants are expected to hold the largest market share due to their low cost and ready availability in the market.

, in 2022, are expected to hold the due to their low cost and ready availability in the market. By Application , In 2022, the beverages sector was the most dominating in the food colorants market.

, In 2022, the was the most dominating in the food colorants market. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Europe has held a 24% revenue share in 2022.

has held a revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific region has led to the consumption of a variety of ready-to-eat snacks, creating demand for these colors.

The development of modern food processing techniques, in which even the smallest step depletes food’s natural coloring pigments, has increased the significance of food colorants over the past few decades. Food enrichment is the process of adding back what is removed during processing. Food additives, on the other hand, provide this value addition. An important component of food additives is colorants.

The enormous market demand for various processed food products and carbonated beverages is the primary driver of the global market. The market is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period due to the growing demand for food colors and the large quantities of food colors used in soft drinks.

Factors affecting the growth of the Food Colorants industry

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the food colorant industry. Some of these factors include:

Rising consumer demand for natural colorants and the easy availability of raw materials like edible plants and fruits and vegetables.

Consumer awareness: Numerous allergic conditions can result from frequent consumption of chemical colors. In this way, customers are more likely to buy products made with plant-based ingredients.

Increased consumption of processed food products and beverages: The consumption of processed and packaged food products has increased as a result of modernization and the rising number of working professionals.

It is anticipated that the use of food colorants will rise as the food and beverage industry uses them more.

Natural colors are becoming increasingly popular due to their health-promoting properties and the organic properties of natural products.

The use of various food colors has increased as a result of the increased consumption of processed food products like ready-to-eat snacks, soft drinks, convenience foods, processed dairy products, and others.

In the coming years, the food colorants market will be able to expand quickly due to the rising consumption of soft drinks in developing nations.

Top Trends in Global Food Colorants Market

With the strong global consumer preference for more natural products, there has been an explosion of interest in creating natural food colorants. Natural colors are becoming more and more sought-after due to their health-promoting benefits and organic qualities. Natural materials, particularly flavors, and colors, have undergone a dramatic evolution in recent years. Natural colors are expected to grow at twice the rate of synthetic hues due to their health-promoting qualities and rising consumer preference for foods that have minimal processing. Unfortunately, natural pigment production costs are higher compared to synthetic or natural ones. Consequently, “exempt color additives” have been exempted from certification by the FDA.

This market is experiencing a boom in demand due to an uptick in clean-label ingredients. Natural, chemical-free products are winning out over those with chemical ingredients among consumers, due to increased awareness about potential health hazards posed by these synthetic components. Comparing plant-derived ingredients, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned with potential hazards posed by synthetic ingredients.

This remarkable shift in consumer behavior has spurred many food and beverage companies to incorporate clean-label ingredients into their products. This provides transparency throughout both their supply chains as well as production processes.

Interest in clean-name unrefined components spurs interest in this market. It is evident that consumers are moving away from products with chemical ingredients and toward products that are only made of natural ingredients. Consumer perceptions of the distinct health risks posed by chemical ingredients in comparison to plant-based ingredients are clearly to blame for this shift. Numerous food and beverage manufacturers have consolidated the production of clean-label ingredients and their use in finished food products as a result of this significant consumer shift. This method of food production makes the supply chain and its methods of production transparent.

Market Growth

The rising population and modernization are driving the demand for handled and bundled food varieties. Due to an increase in processed foods such as ready-to-eat foods, soft drinks, instant snack foods, and processed dairy products, various food colorings have become more commonplace. To give these items an appealing appearance, colors are mixed together. However, consumers still value raw materials used in production just as much as visual appeal. Pigments and dyes are two common food colorings; liquid colorants or gels may also be employed depending on product type.

Due to the increasing popularity of carbonated and soft drinks in developing nations, the market for food coloring will grow rapidly over the coming years. Help make it healthier by encouraging your employees and customers to incorporate food coloring into their drinks. Consumers are becoming more aware of the potentially hazardous effects of synthetic food additives, and regular consumption can pose health risks. Furthermore, some may develop allergic reactions.

As a result, plant-based products have become more and more popular with shoppers. As consumers become more informed of the health advantages of natural colors and pigments, they have gained popularity. As such, natural or plant-based colors present a market opportunity for manufacturers in this space as it reduces allergy risks for customers.

Regional Analysis

The substantial consumption of packaged foods in major economies like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific is the primary driver of the global market for food coloring. As consumers purchase more carbonated beverages, there is a growing market for natural and synthetic colors across North America. Natural food colors, in particular, account for the majority of sales in the European market, which is comparable to that of North America.

The demand for natural food coloring has increased as a result of the growing prohibition on synthetic dyes for ecological and toxicological reasons. The consumption of packaged food has increased as a result of westernization and urbanization. Depending on the requirements, these foods contain natural, synthetic, or artificial food coloring. Awareness among consumers of natural food and beverage ingredients. The natural food coloring market is expanding in this region due to consumers’ awareness of label reading and ingredients.

These colors are in high demand because of the high population density in the Asia-Pacific region, which has resulted in the consumption of a variety of ready-to-eat snacks. Market expansion is largely fueled by the region’s rising labor force. On the other hand, problems with regulations, worsening economic conditions, and concerns about consumer health are all slowing down growth in South America over the forecast period. However, a strong preference for packaged foods is anticipated in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the Food Colors Market have been reshaping the product to attract industries and consumers who use it. Additionally, manufacturers like Chr. By investing in research and development, introducing new products, and acquiring regional innovative units, Hansen Holding A/S is improvising on its products.

In an effort to increase food color consumption, manufacturers are expanding their application options for pet foods. In addition, they are concentrating on improved distribution channels like e-commerce to gain an advantage over rivals.

Food Colorants Market: Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.20 billion Market Size (2032) USD 10.0 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 9.3% North America Revenue Share 43% Europe Revenue Share 24% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Due to the prevalence of organized sports and the ongoing trend toward exercise and fitness regimens, it is anticipated that the global market for sports medicine will expand. The CDC says that children can avoid major sports injuries. Additionally, it is anticipated that the global market will expand as new sports injury treatments are developed in developing nations and knowledge of sports medicine grows.

The most common types of food coloring are pigments and dyes., Additionally, gels and liquid colorants are utilized for beverages. Depending on the product, different colors are used. The majority of carbonated and soft drinks contain more food coloring than actual food. Due to the rising popularity of soft drinks in developing nations, the market for food coloring will expand rapidly in the coming years. Facilitate it. Consumers are aware of the harmful effects of various food additives made of synthetic materials, and regular consumption can pose a number of health risks. There are allergic issues.

Market Restraints

There are carcinogens and allergens in synthetic food colors. To get around this, various national associations have enacted a number of stringent regulations. Carcinogens that have the potential to cause cancer have been tested in artificial colors like Red 40, Yellow 6, and Yellow 5. According to the findings of a British government study, children between the ages of 8 and 9 who consume artificial and synthetic colorings exhibit hyperactivity. Caffeine, a common coloring ingredient in soft drinks, can cause heart palpitations. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) claims that studies on laboratory animals have demonstrated that the synthetic colors Red 40, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 2, Blue 1, and Green 3 have cancer-causing properties.

Market Opportunities

Natural colors have been extensively used by food manufacturers to restore the appeal of processed food and beverage products in response to the rising demand for natural foods. Organic food is always in demand because people care more about their health and are more aware of the bad effects of conventionally grown food. Organic foods use a lot of natural colors to make people more likely to buy them and to influence their buying decisions.

Report Segmentation of the Food Colorants Market

Product Type Insight

The global market for food coloring is segmented into synthetic and natural types based on type. Due to their widespread acceptance in both developed and developed economies, the market is anticipated to expand rapidly. Due to their low price and widespread availability, synthetic colorants are anticipated to dominate the market by type. There are many different kinds of synthetic food colors that are used in foods and drinks to make them look better, make people want to eat more, and make them more popular. The demand for synthetic chemical colors is anticipated to slowly rise over time as a result of numerous stringent rules and regulations imposed by various federal agencies. Natural colors, on the other hand, are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.67% due to consumers’ high preference for natural ingredients. Nature-indistinguishable food colors are synthetically created however have the very atoms that are available in normal food colors. CAGR is slowing because consumers are not aware of this kind of food coloring. Because of its color and flavor, caramel is frequently utilized in candy making. In the global market, consumer acceptance of these kinds of paints is a key growth factor.

Application Insight

The market for application-based food colors is divided into dairy and frozen products and bakeries. In 2022, the beverages industry was the dominant market. The beverage industry is experiencing a major innovation shift as consumers shift their focus to convenience foods and beverages. In tandem with the demand for ready-to-drink drinks that can be taken on the move, consumers are increasingly interested in the origin of the ingredients.

Recent Development of the Food Colorants Market

In January 2021, GNT Group added a new pink colorant under the EXBERRY® brand called EXBERRY Shade Pink – OD, designed for fat-based applications. There are also red, yellow, orange, blue, and green variations.

In October 2020, Chr. Hansen Natural Colors established an R&D center in Montpellier, France, to expand its pigment, formulation, and application capabilities and introduce new natural color solutions, especially in shades of green, blue, and brown.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Synthetic

Natural

By Application

Beverages

Confectionery

Processed Foods

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Pet Foods

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Costa Rica

Rest of South America

MEA

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Key Market Players

DDW The Color House

IFC Solutions

Natural Food Color

Neelikon Food Colours & Chemicals

Accurate Color & Compounding

Northwestern Extract Co

KIK Danville

Sensient Colors LLC

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt

Food Ingredient Solutions LLC

Other Key Players

