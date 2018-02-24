At least 14 dead in attack on Yemen counter-terrorism base

ADEN (Reuters) – At least 14 people were killed and 40 wounded when Islamist car suicide bombers and gunmen tried to storm the headquarters of a counter-terrorism unit in the southern port city of Aden on Saturday, security and medical sources said.
