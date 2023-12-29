‘Bandits’ started attacks in Bokkos area and spilled into neighbouring Barkin Ladi, according to local chairmanArmed groups have killed at least 160 people in central Nigeria in a series of attacks on villages, local government officials said on Monday.The toll marked a sharp rise from the initial figure reported by the army on Sunday evening of just 16 dead in a region plagued for several years by religious and ethnic tensions. Continue reading…
