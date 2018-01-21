At least 19 dead after overnight battle at Kabul hotel

KABUL (Reuters) – Gunmen in army uniforms who stormed Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel late on Saturday and battled Afghan Special Forces through the night killed at least 19 people and wounded 12 more, although the final toll of dead and wounded may still be higher.
