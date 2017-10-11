At least 21 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan California wildfires

SONOMA, Calif. (Reuters) – Firefighters facing a resurgence of high winds on Wednesday struggled to halt wildfires that have killed at least 21 people, destroyed 3,500 structures and left hundreds missing in chaotic evacuations across northern California’s wine country.
