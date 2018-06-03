At least 46 migrants dead after boat sinks off Tunisian coast

TUNIS (Reuters) – At least 46 migrants were killed when their boat sank off Tunisia’s southern coast and 67 others were rescued by the coast guard, the defense ministry said on Sunday, one of the worst migrant boat accidents in recent years.
