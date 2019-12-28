At least 61 people killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast: ambulance official

At least 61 people were killed and dozens were wounded in an explosion at a bustling checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, an ambulance service official said, the latest in a string of deadly attacks.
