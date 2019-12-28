At least 90 people killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast: international organization

At least 90 people were killed and dozens were wounded when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded at a bustling checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, an international organization working in the country said, in one of the most deadly recent attacks.
