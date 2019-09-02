At least eight dead from fire that sank California dive boat with dozens on board: sheriff

Four bodies were recovered on Monday from a predawn fire that sank a scuba diving boat off a Southern California island and four other bodies were discovered on the ocean floor near the vessel, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.
