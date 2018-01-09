At least eight dead in Southern California flooding, mudslides

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – At least eight people died and thousands fled from their homes in Southern California on Tuesday as a powerful rainstorm triggered flash floods and mudslides on slopes where a series of intense wildfires burned off protective vegetation last month.
