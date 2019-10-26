At least seven protesters were killed and 38 wounded in the Iraqi city of Hilla early on Sunday when members of the Iranian-backed Badr Organization militia opened fire on demonstrators, police and health sources said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S jeweler Tiffany: sources - October 26, 2019
- At least seven Iraqi protesters shot dead by militia in Hilla: sources - October 26, 2019
- Police, Catalan separatists clash as day of protest ends in violence - October 26, 2019