At least three dead in fires amid Chilean riots, flights out of Santiago delayed

At least three people died in supermarket arson attacks in Chile’s capital Santiago, and soldiers shot two people during an operation to detain looters, authorities said, as protests entered their second week and intensified after a state of emergency was announced.
