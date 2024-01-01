New York Republican Brandon Williams is latest to reveal he was victim of hoax call on Christmas DayAt least three members of Congress reported “swatting” incidents over the past week, with New York Republican Brandon Williams being the latest to reveal that he was subject to an act of criminal harassment that generally involves prank-calling 911 to get a heavily-armed Swat team to show up at the target’s home.Williams, who has represented Central New York since 2023, said police from Auburn, New York, had come to his home on Christmas Day after receiving a call claiming there was a crisis at his home. Continue reading…

