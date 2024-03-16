Mark Duplass says many in Hollywood are still hurting months after last year’s dual strikes. At the SAG Awards on Saturday, Duplass, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and “The Gilded Age” actor Morgan Spector detailed the strikes’ lasting impact.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- At SAG Awards, actors say Hollywood strikes had lasting impact - March 15, 2024
- Soup kitchens in Argentina struggle to feed needy as government introduces economic cutbacks - March 10, 2024
- Families’ grief after deadly Venezuela mine collapse - March 9, 2024