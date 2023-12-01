Generous benefits on their own aren’t enough to create a competitive workplace that attracts and retains employees with parenting responsibilities.

Top 100 More Likely To Offer Paid Leave, Childcare Support, and Flextime Benefits like parental leave, childcare subsidies, and flextime options were more likely to differentiate between employers eligible for this year’s list.

Best Workplaces for Parents Have Better Managers Benefits alone didn’t make the difference for winning companies. Working parents at these organizations were also more likely to trust their leaders and direct manager.

Oakland, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Employers can fixate on benefits like paid leave when trying to evaluate efforts to support working parents.

When Great place To Work® surveyed more than 612,000 employees with parenting duties about their experience in the workplace, benefits like paid leave were only one piece of the puzzle. To make the Best Workplaces for Parents™ List in 2023, employers had to match generous benefits with another key ingredient: compassionate and helpful management.

For companies on the list, 87% of working parents said management delivers on its promises, compared to just 56% of parents at a typical U.S. workplace.

Here are the top five companies in the large category (1,000+ employees) on this year’s list:

Cisco Bain & Company Deloitte NVIDIA Marriott International

Here are the top five companies in the small and medium-sized category (10-999 employees):

WestPac Wealth Partners Mercury NerdWallet dbt Labs Paramount Software Solutions

At winning companies, extra support for employees was rewarded with elevated care for the customer.

“It’s hard to give your all for a company when you struggle to care for your family,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies know that caring for the needs of workers leads to increased productivity, performance, and innovation velocity — must-haves for businesses today.”

What benefits help employers stand out for working parents?

To understand how great workplaces compete, Great Place To Work identified the top 100 companies and the bottom 100 companies from the organizations eligible for this year’s list, ranked according to how many days of paid leave was offered to new parents.

For the top 100, companies average 78 paid days of maternity leave and 60 paid days of paternity leave. At the bottom 100 companies, employers offered half that average: 40 days paid for moms and 30 days paid for dads.

Other competitive benefits include childcare subsidies (49% of top 100 vs. 23% at bottom 100) and flextime (90% at top 100 vs. 69% at bottom 100).

However, companies were more likely to make the 2023 list when best-in-class benefits were matched with high levels of trust in management.

List winners offer lessons in how to support managers to ensure every employee with parenting duties has a caring and engaged people leader:

Don’t ignore the importance of weekly one-on-one meetings. Extend support to the whole family unit. Hold managers accountable for how they support parents.

Here’s what it looks like in practice: At Best Workplaces for Parents, Support From Managers Unlocks Generous Benefits

About the Best Workplaces for Parents List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Best Workplaces for Parents by analyzing survey responses of over 612,000 employees with parenting responsibilities at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that also met the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must submit at least 50 responses from U.S. employees with parenting responsibilities. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey as well as data around parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, childcare, and dependent health care benefits. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

