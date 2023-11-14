Agriculture Resilience Platform Provider Celebrates Seven Years Driving Systematic Change at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates the food and agriculture value chain contributes 31 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, and the effect of climate change puts food systems under stress and threatens the stability of the food supply. Regrow Ag is working to reduce the impact of agriculture on the planet, while building resilience for the industry. This week, the company is celebrating seven years of advancing climate-smart agriculture.

Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform empowers companies in the agriculture supply chain to achieve their net-zero objectives through science-based GHG measurement, impact reporting, and program implementation to reduce and remove greenhouse gas emissions. Programs powered by Regrow support farmers and promote overall farm health by facilitating incentives for growers who implement climate-positive practices. These practices not only decrease greenhouse gas emissions, but also increase crop resilience, bolster yield, and improve soil health. These practices, enabled by Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience platform and delivered by agricultural producers are forecasted to abate more than 598K metric tonnes of CO₂e, the equivalent to the carbon sequestered by nearly 10 million trees. The company monitors 1.3B acres of agricultural land across four continents, equivalent to 10%+ of global arable land.

Global organizations relying on Regrow to reduce scope 3 emissions and achieve climate goals include General Mills, Oatly, Kellanova, Nutrien, Cargill, BASF and others. The public sector is using the company’s data, technology and expertise to track resilient agriculture trends and develop policies and protocols for climate action in the agriculture sector.

“Resilience is critical for agrifood supply chains. At Cargill, we believe sustainability is a team sport… we need to reach back and partner with farmers at the beginning of the supply chain, all the way through to our downstream customers. If farmers aren’t successful, we’re not successful,” said Heather Tansey, VP of Environmental Sustainability at Cargill. “When selecting a partner, one of the critical factors for us was to have a partner that was really easy for farmers to interact with — that they felt the process was transparent and it was easy for them to input data. That was another factor that led us to Regrow. Cargill RegenConnect [a partnership with Regrow] is a great example of that collaboration.”

Konstantin Kretschun, Global Head of xarvio Digital Farming Solutions of BASF commented, “We chose to collaborate with Regrow because we wanted to work with a science-based, proven technology that can scale globally to maximize the impact. This collaboration is an important step towards meeting our goal at BASF to help farmers achieve a 30 percent reduction in CO2 emissions per ton of crop produced by 2030, and to certify these reductions along the value-chain.”

In recognition of its significant contributions to promoting agriculture resilience, Regrow Ag was named a TIME 100 Most Influential Company in 2023 and its CEO was selected for the TIME100 Next 2023 list of emerging leaders shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership. Regrow earned the standing of No. 41 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and was named by the magazine as the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture. Named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for 2023, Regrow is a World Economic Forum Global Innovator and a member of World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

Also in 2023, the Regrow team grew by 42 percent to 160 experts in agriculture, technology and climate science, including 25 PhDs. The company welcomed industry-leading executives including Chief Marketing Officer Sarah-Beth Anders, Chief Technology Officer Dan Pasette, Chief People Officer Simina Simion, and Vice President of Product Rajesh Nerlikar.

Regrow’s thought leadership extends across the agriculture value chain. This year, the company held its first Agriculture Resilience Summit in Chicago, where more than 100 industry leaders convened to participate in discussions designed for cross-industry collaboration. In its first seven years, Regrow has become an integral contributor to agriculture-based climate action and a driving force for food system transformation.

CEO and co-founder Dr. Anastasia Volkova commented, “Unlike seven years ago, we now have the infrastructure, the corporate commitments, increasing government involvement, the talent and the capital to come into the industry and make a meaningful difference to its future. We interpret these changes as signs that we are on the right path, as tokens of trust that we can, as an industry, make a difference.”

Volkova continued, “What gives me hope is that the next seven years will be different from the last seven. Over the last seven years we have been building the foundation, and it’s time to leverage it, time to tip the scale from piloting and trying out, to scaling.”

ABOUT REGROW:

Regrow Ag powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg’s. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A World Economic Forum Innovator and member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023.

