At U.N., Trump to tout leadership as U.S. seeks to tackle Iran and China

U.S. President Donald Trump will tout U.S. leadership and a collective approach to challenges while at the United Nations next week, said a senior administration official on Friday, as Washington seeks to use the gathering of world leaders to build support to take on Iran and call out China over rights abuses.
