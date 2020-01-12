Atara Biotherapeutics to Present 2020 Key Milestones and Progress in Bringing Off-The-Shelf, Allogeneic T-Cell Immunotherapies to Patients in Need at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Key milestones anticipated across Atara’s four strategic priorities in 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today announced President and Chief Executive Officer Pascal Touchon will share details of the company’s mission, scientific platform and development pipeline during a presentation at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16 at 8:30 a.m. PST at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

“As we enter into this new year, we are proud of our progress building a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company with a robust pipeline,” said Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics. “Backed by our innovative EBV T-cell platform, next-generation CAR T technologies, state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and dedication to developing transformative T-cell immunotherapies for patients, we are confident in our ability to execute on our 2020 plans.”

Anticipated key milestones across Atara’s four strategic priorities in 2020 include:

Tab-cel® (tabelecleucel)

Submitted clinical trial applications (CTAs) to several European countries in November 2019 to enable opening EU clinical sites in 2020

Begin enrollment in a Phase 2 multi-cohort study including patients with other EBV+ cancers in the second half of 2020

Initiate FDA Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for patients with EBV+ PTLD in the second half of 2020

ATA188

Initiate enrollment of randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1b study in patients with progressive MS in the second or third quarter of 2020

Present six- and twelve-month ATA188 Phase 1a clinical results for cohorts 3 and 4 in the first and second halves of 2020, respectively

ATA2271

Submit next-generation mesothelin-targeted autologous CAR T IND for patients with advanced mesothelioma in the second or third quarter of 2020

EBV CAR T Platform

Academic presentation of an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CD19 CAR T clinical proof-of-principle using a partially HLA matched Epstein-Barr virus T cell academic construct for patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies at the 2020 Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings to be held February 19-23 in Orlando, Fla.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( @Atarabio ) is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. Atara’s technology platform leverages research collaborations with leading academic institutions with the Company’s scientific, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing expertise. Atara’s pipeline includes tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), which is in Phase 3 development for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) as well as in earlier stage development for other EBV-associated hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC); T-cell immunotherapies targeting EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis; and next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies. The Company was founded in 2012 and is co-located in South San Francisco and Southern California. Our Southern California hub is anchored by the state-of-the-art Atara T-cell Operations and Manufacturing (ATOM) facility in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may imply “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the potential benefits and efficacy of Atara Biotherapeutics’ drug candidates or platform; opening new clinical sites; enrollment in the Company’s clinical studies, including the timing of enrollment for the Company’s Phase 2 study of tab-cel® in patients with EBV+ cancers and Phase 1b ATA188 study; the timing of, and the Company’s ability to achieve, clinical and regulatory milestones, including the timing of a BLA submission for tab-cel® for patients with EBV+ PTLD; the timing and results of additional data from the Company’s clinical trials; the timing of an IND submission for a mesothelin-targeted CAR T; and academic presentations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Atara Biotherapeutics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings and in the documents incorporated by reference therein. Except as otherwise required by law, Atara Biotherapeutics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

