Experience the Golden Age of Video Games Like Never Before with Interdimensional Travel, Atari Easter Eggs, and Games Within Games!

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, iconic entertainment producer Atari and award-winning developer ARVORE are delighted to announce Pixel Ripped 1978 is now available on Steam VR, Meta Quest 2, and PS VR2.

The third entry in the award-winning Pixel Ripped franchise, Pixel Ripped 1978 pushes the series forward by going even further back (in time)! Pixel Ripped 1978 doesn’t just enable players to go into the past — it makes it possible to travel between dimensions. Players will explore an alternate history of the golden era of video games through the eyes of one of Atari’s first programmers who just so happen to be developing Pixel Ripped!

Overflowing with nostalgic arcade appeal and boasting innovative mechanics that will captivate VR enthusiasts, Pixel Ripped 1978 playfully encapsulates the era of the blossoming video game industry. Through the eyes of the game’s protagonist, Bug, players will travel between dimensions as they play games within games; a multi-layered adventure full of retro classics, unreleased gems, and undiscovered easter eggs. The collaboration with Atari means even more retro gaming goodness, as players will meet friendly faces from some of their favorite 8-bit games.

Barbara “Bug” Rivers is one of Atari’s most skilled and creative programmers — she can teleport inside of her games to fix design bugs! What started out as the coolest job ever suddenly goes awry when the game Bug is working on, Pixel Ripped, becomes corrupted, and her characters turned into absolute menaces. Who’s at fault? The evil Cyblin Lord, who seeks to hack into the game and remove Dot, Bug’s superhero creation, making himself the protagonist. Bug and Dot must join forces in the pixelated realm to vanquish Cyblin Lord in an effort to launch the game on time!

Game-Within-a-Game Madness: Travel through the gaming world to save it or fix the game and crack the codes from your office desk. Planes and dimensions are your playground in this whacky space-time adventure!

Good Ol' Nostalgia Wackiness: New story, new challenges, new folks and foes… same old crazy moments that only Pixel Ripped can bring you!

Back to the Past, from the Future: Take in the past to understand the future with dozens of multi-layered Atari easter eggs and nods to the way-back era that started it all.

Where No One Has Gone Before: Today's stories of Atari's early days are just that – stories. Explore an authentic recreation of the fabled Sunnyvale Atari studio and leave with your own tales!

Pure Authenticity: Enjoy an adventure full of friendly faces, characters, and retro games from Atari's library of classic favorites and rare treasures.

Pixel Ripped 1978 is now available on Steam VR, PS VR2, and Meta Quest 2. Learn more and get your copy today at the official website .

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

About ARVORE

ARVORE is an Emmy Award-winning Brazilian studio that creates and develops innovative games, interactive narratives and worlds using the latest immersive technologies such as VR, AR, and MR. With a team of multidisciplinary innovators and trailblazers, ARVORE connects different technologies, senses, and media to push the envelope of games and spatial storytelling to new levels.

ARVORE’s expertise in blending technology and art has earned the studio the 2020 Primetime Emmy® Award for “Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media” for its interactive VR narrative “The Line”. The studio’s innovative approach has created groundbreaking experiences that engage all the senses and deliver unforgettable stories. Learn more at www.arvore.io .